Sunflower Bank N.A. Invests $451,000 in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Sunflower Bank N.A. purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 17,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 289.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,584,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,598,680,000 after acquiring an additional 73,281,593 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 426.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,399,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,169,000 after acquiring an additional 40,021,042 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 30,681,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,772,000 after acquiring an additional 12,049,327 shares in the last quarter. Founders Fund II Management LLC grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 51,508.5% during the 1st quarter. Founders Fund II Management LLC now owns 21,302,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,134,000 after acquiring an additional 21,261,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 5,285.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,027,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,919,000 after acquiring an additional 19,655,402 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Spencer M. Rascoff sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $2,619,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 159,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,182,071.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $361,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,541,041 shares of company stock worth $165,977,639. 17.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PLTR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.78.

Shares of NYSE:PLTR opened at $22.83 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.49 and a twelve month high of $45.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.37 and its 200 day moving average is $24.02. The company has a market cap of $44.59 billion, a PE ratio of -84.56 and a beta of 6.32.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 35.81% and a positive return on equity of 19.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

