Sunflower Bank N.A. Invests $595,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Sunflower Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RSP. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Covington Capital Management raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 95.4% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Shares of RSP stock opened at $161.65 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $118.20 and a one year high of $162.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $155.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.95.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Article: What is total return in investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.