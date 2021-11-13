Sunflower Bank N.A. Invests $725,000 in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Sunflower Bank N.A. bought a new position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,305 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $725,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,607,677 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $571,994,000 after acquiring an additional 56,314 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 7,448 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 26,304 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,769,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,444 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 26,991 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,922,000 after acquiring an additional 4,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total value of $6,627,614.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HON opened at $222.39 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $194.55 and a fifty-two week high of $236.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $219.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 50.39%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HON shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.00.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

