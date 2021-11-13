Sunflower Bank N.A. Makes New $818,000 Investment in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Sunflower Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 6,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,861,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,697,000 after purchasing an additional 26,958 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,992,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,536,000 after purchasing an additional 131,844 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,891,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,267,000 after purchasing an additional 116,430 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,833,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,139,000 after purchasing an additional 114,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,681,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,587,000 after purchasing an additional 9,462 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $126.81 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.27. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $101.93 and a 52-week high of $128.90.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

