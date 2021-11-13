Sunflower Bank N.A. Takes $387,000 Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Sunflower Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of AON by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 736,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,728,000 after purchasing an additional 26,754 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in AON by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in AON during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Mariner LLC boosted its position in AON by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,999,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA boosted its position in AON by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 6,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

AON opened at $300.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $299.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $269.33. The company has a market capitalization of $66.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.23 and a beta of 0.88. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $197.86 and a 1 year high of $326.25.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.04. AON had a return on equity of 67.50% and a net margin of 7.58%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. AON’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.78%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AON. Wolfe Research started coverage on AON in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $292.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered AON from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $321.00 to $326.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AON from $298.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on AON from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.43.

In other news, Director J Michael Losh sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.62, for a total transaction of $2,516,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,205 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,002.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

