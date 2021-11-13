Sunflower Bank N.A. Takes $404,000 Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Sunflower Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 413.6% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 93.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 247.5% during the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 35.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIA opened at $361.28 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $292.20 and a 1-year high of $365.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $350.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $347.40.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

