SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) by 10.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 414,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 50,007 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SunPower were worth $12,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPWR. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SunPower in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of SunPower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SunPower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SunPower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of SunPower by 684.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 3,068 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 12,634 shares of SunPower stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total transaction of $415,658.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SunPower stock opened at $32.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.10. SunPower Co. has a 12-month low of $18.66 and a 12-month high of $57.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. SunPower had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 8.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SunPower Co. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SPWR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of SunPower from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Cfra downgraded shares of SunPower from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of SunPower from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SunPower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.57.

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.

