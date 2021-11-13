Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) General Counsel Sells $361,438.55 in Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 5,995 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total value of $361,438.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jeanna Steele also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 1st, Jeanna Steele sold 2,938 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $173,577.04.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Jeanna Steele sold 3,082 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.96, for a total transaction of $175,550.72.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Jeanna Steele sold 454 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $22,700.00.

On Thursday, September 23rd, Jeanna Steele sold 2,891 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total transaction of $131,049.03.

On Friday, September 17th, Jeanna Steele sold 792 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total transaction of $34,895.52.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Jeanna Steele sold 2,162 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $93,636.22.

RUN stock opened at $58.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Sunrun Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.42 and a 52-week high of $100.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.82 and a beta of 2.08.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a negative return on equity of 0.54%. The company had revenue of $438.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 109.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 48.0% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 160,525 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,954,000 after buying an additional 52,050 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 34.9% in the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 388,325 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $21,661,000 after buying an additional 100,459 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 21.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 96,428 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,379,000 after buying an additional 16,764 shares during the period. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the second quarter valued at about $1,205,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 42.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 48,671 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after buying an additional 14,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RUN. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Sunrun from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Sunrun from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Sunrun from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.91.

Sunrun Company Profile

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

