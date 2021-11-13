SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Releases Earnings Results

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of SPCB traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.79. 597,554 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,666,215. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.18. SuperCom has a 12 month low of $0.76 and a 12 month high of $2.95.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SuperCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

SuperCom Ltd. engages in the provision of traditional and digital identity solutions. It offers identification, tracking, and security products to government, private and public organization. The company operates through the following divisions: e-Gov, IoT, and Cyber Security. The e-Gov division provides solutions for traditional and biometrics enrollment, personalization, issuance and border control services, the company has helped governments and national agencies design and issue secured multi-identification, or Multi-ID, documents and robust digital identity solutions to their citizens, visitors and Lands.

