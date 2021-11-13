Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.38) Per Share

Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for Surgalign in a report issued on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.38) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.36). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $2.25 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Surgalign’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.32) EPS.

SRGA has been the subject of several other research reports. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of Surgalign from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Surgalign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Surgalign from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Surgalign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Surgalign has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.79.

NASDAQ:SRGA opened at $0.91 on Friday. Surgalign has a 12-month low of $0.87 and a 12-month high of $3.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.41 million, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.31.

Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Surgalign had a negative return on equity of 81.31% and a negative net margin of 8.55%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRGA. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Surgalign by 64.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 236,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 92,722 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Surgalign by 87.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 333,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 155,243 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Surgalign by 53.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,548,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after purchasing an additional 541,595 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Surgalign by 43.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 975,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 297,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Surgalign by 24.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 252,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 49,137 shares in the last quarter. 44.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Surgalign Company Profile

Surgalign Holdings, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing biologic metal and synthetic implants. Its products portfolio include cervical fixation, The Streamline (TL) fixation, motion preservation, orthobiologics, cervical inter-body fusion, TL IBF, and SI joint fusion.

