Susquehanna Raises Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target to $640.00

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its price objective raised by Susquehanna from $590.00 to $640.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a positive rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a $585.00 price objective (up from $528.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Broadcom from $554.00 to $564.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Broadcom from $585.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Broadcom from $565.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Broadcom from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $558.25.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $563.22 on Wednesday. Broadcom has a 12 month low of $371.58 and a 12 month high of $565.84. The company has a market cap of $231.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $511.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $484.41.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. Broadcom had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 22.90%. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.40 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom will post 24.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 106.82%.

In other Broadcom news, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.83, for a total value of $1,502,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $489.54 per share, for a total transaction of $74,410.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,271 shares of company stock worth $12,692,042. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peoples Bank OH grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 859 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 481 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 153 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 3,102 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,611 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.