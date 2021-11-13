suterusu Market Capitalization Reaches $32.77 Million (SUTER)

suterusu (CURRENCY:SUTER) traded up 22.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 13th. suterusu has a total market capitalization of $32.77 million and approximately $1.91 million worth of suterusu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, suterusu has traded up 15.8% against the US dollar. One suterusu coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0085 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.93 or 0.00052355 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001543 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.95 or 0.00225213 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00011208 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.89 or 0.00087780 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About suterusu

suterusu is a coin. It launched on October 4th, 2019. suterusu’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,855,040,000 coins. suterusu’s official website is www.suterusu.io . The Reddit community for suterusu is https://reddit.com/r/Suterusu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . suterusu’s official Twitter account is @suterusu_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Suterusu implements and integrates the state-of-the-art trustless zero-knowledge non-interactive argument of knowledge (ZK-SNARK) protocol, and offers multiple technical modules based on its ZK-SNARK implementation to enable developers to build any type of privacy-preserving blockchain. Suterusu (Suter) will also provide a cross-chain blockchain protocol for anonymous assets issued in the Suterusu ecosystem to guarantee their high liquidity and exchangeability. “

Buying and Selling suterusu

