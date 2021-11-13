Suzanne B. Rudy Sells 12,731 Shares of Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) Stock

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) Director Suzanne B. Rudy sold 12,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total value of $103,248.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

AKTS stock opened at $7.89 on Friday. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.09 and a twelve month high of $19.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.42.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.05). Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 36.49% and a negative net margin of 573.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Akoustis Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 192.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 694.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 120,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 105,550 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new position in Akoustis Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,776,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Akoustis Technologies by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 383,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,122,000 after acquiring an additional 27,216 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 17.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 735,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,879,000 after purchasing an additional 107,429 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 11.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 269,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 27,873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.78% of the company’s stock.

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile

Akoustis Technologies, Inc is a filter solutions company, which engages in the development, design, and manufacture of radio frequency (RF) filter products. It operates through the Foundry Fabrication Services; and RF Filters segments. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment consists of engineering review services and STC-MEMS foundry services.

