SVB Leerink Comments on NeuroPace, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:NPCE)

NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE) – Analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of NeuroPace in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.34) for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for NeuroPace’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.32) EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS.

Get NeuroPace alerts:

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.04).

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of NeuroPace from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of NeuroPace in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of NeuroPace from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeuroPace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NeuroPace presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NPCE opened at $14.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 19.24 and a quick ratio of 18.32. NeuroPace has a 52-week low of $12.00 and a 52-week high of $27.38.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeuroPace in the second quarter worth $25,219,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in NeuroPace by 28.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 517,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,198,000 after acquiring an additional 114,438 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG bought a new stake in NeuroPace during the second quarter valued at $12,084,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in NeuroPace by 45.3% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 359,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,697,000 after acquiring an additional 112,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in NeuroPace during the second quarter valued at $7,959,000. 44.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NeuroPace

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy by delivering personalized real-time treatment at the seizure source. Its RNS system also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

See Also: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for NeuroPace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuroPace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.