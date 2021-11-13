SVB Leerink Comments on NeuroPace, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:NPCE)

NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE) – Analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of NeuroPace in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.34) for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for NeuroPace’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.32) EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS.
NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.04).
Shares of NASDAQ:NPCE opened at $14.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 19.24 and a quick ratio of 18.32. NeuroPace has a 52-week low of $12.00 and a 52-week high of $27.38.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeuroPace in the second quarter worth $25,219,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in NeuroPace by 28.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 517,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,198,000 after acquiring an additional 114,438 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG bought a new stake in NeuroPace during the second quarter valued at $12,084,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in NeuroPace by 45.3% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 359,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,697,000 after acquiring an additional 112,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in NeuroPace during the second quarter valued at $7,959,000. 44.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About NeuroPace
NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy by delivering personalized real-time treatment at the seizure source. Its RNS system also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.
