Swingby Price Hits $0.0929 on Exchanges (SWINGBY)

Swingby (CURRENCY:SWINGBY) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 13th. Over the last week, Swingby has traded 15.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Swingby has a market capitalization of $25.54 million and $600,750.00 worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swingby coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0929 or 0.00000143 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Swingby alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001543 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.14 or 0.00072744 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000398 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001543 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.11 or 0.00052645 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001543 BTC.

Swingby Profile

Swingby (CRYPTO:SWINGBY) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2020. Swingby’s total supply is 975,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 274,937,329 coins. The official website for Swingby is swingby.network/en . The official message board for Swingby is swingby.network/en/news . The Reddit community for Swingby is https://reddit.com/r/swingbyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Swingby Labs is a Singapore-based company founded in 2018. A group of cryptocurrency enthusiasts who joined forces to develop solutions to connect Bitcoin with other blockchains. Now, during final preparations for our launch sequence, it is developing a protocol that moves assets quickly between blockchains, named Skybridge, and a few other projects… all using the most cutting-edge technology and research. Swingby is a decentralized proof-of-stake network that uses the latest advancements in cryptography research to allow you to move your tokens onto other chains without a trusted party. Our first launch will bridge Bitcoin to Ethereum. “

Buying and Selling Swingby

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swingby directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swingby should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swingby using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Swingby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swingby and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.