SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. SWK had a net margin of 49.53% and a return on equity of 14.77%.

Shares of SWKH stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,338. SWK has a fifty-two week low of $12.58 and a fifty-two week high of $20.49. The firm has a market cap of $239.36 million, a PE ratio of 9.12, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.71.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SWKH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SWK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of SWK in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SWK from a “d” rating to an “a” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SWK stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in SWK Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SWKH) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.18% of SWK as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

SWK Company Profile

SWK Holdings Corp. is engaged in the business of financial and asset management in the field of pharmaceutical. The company offers capital and investments in life science companies, institutions and inventors. It engages in royalty purchases and financings, as well as commercialization of products. The firm operates through the following segments: Finance Receivables and Pharmaceutical Development.

