Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL) Upgraded to C at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NASDAQ SYNL opened at $13.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $126.50 million, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.65. Synalloy has a fifty-two week low of $4.81 and a fifty-two week high of $13.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter. Synalloy had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 1.22%.

In other Synalloy news, Director Christopher Gerald Hutter bought 4,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.89 per share, with a total value of $54,341.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Synalloy by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Synalloy by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 81,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Synalloy by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Synalloy by 14,179.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synalloy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 19.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Synalloy

Synalloy Corp. engages in the production of stainless steel pipe, fabricator of stainless and carbon steel piping systems, and specialty chemicals. It operates through Metals and Specialty Chemicals segments. The Metals segment operates as Bristol Metals LLC (BRISMET), Palmer of Texas Tanks, Inc (Palmer), and Specialty Pipe & Tube, Inc (Specialty).

