Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $279.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 11.24% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Synaptics is a leader in designing and marketing human interface solutions such as touchpads for notebook computers, capactive touch screen controllers for handsets and biometric fingerprint sensors for mobile devices. “

SYNA has been the topic of several other reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Synaptics from $175.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Synaptics from $195.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Synaptics from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Synaptics from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Synaptics from $165.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synaptics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.77.

Synaptics stock opened at $250.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $190.83 and its 200 day moving average is $162.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.24. Synaptics has a one year low of $75.53 and a one year high of $264.50.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $372.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.58 million. Synaptics had a return on equity of 27.84% and a net margin of 8.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Synaptics will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 3,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.56, for a total transaction of $538,566.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Buchanan sold 2,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.43, for a total value of $433,765.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,345,953.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,641 shares of company stock valued at $10,213,215 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Synaptics during the 1st quarter worth $377,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Synaptics by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,127 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synaptics by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 120,852 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,366,000 after acquiring an additional 26,059 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Synaptics by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,286 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Synaptics during the 1st quarter worth $324,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

