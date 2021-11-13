Tachyon Protocol Price Hits $0.0414 on Top Exchanges (IPX)

Tachyon Protocol (CURRENCY:IPX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. Over the last seven days, Tachyon Protocol has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar. Tachyon Protocol has a market cap of $11.05 million and $283,720.00 worth of Tachyon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tachyon Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0414 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000394 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000280 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000875 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.01 or 0.00062265 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol Coin Profile

Tachyon Protocol is a coin. It was first traded on October 18th, 2019. Tachyon Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 266,858,531 coins. Tachyon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @tachyon_eco and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Tachyon Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/TachyonIPX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tachyon Protocol’s official website is tachyon.eco . Tachyon Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/tachyon-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Tachyon Protocol is a decentralized internet protocol that aims to create a Libre, Secure and Private Internet for the users. Based on Tachyon Protocol, the Next-Gen VPN, IoT, DeFi, Storage, CDN, DNS and other Apps will benefit 900 million users at least. “

Buying and Selling Tachyon Protocol

