TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Stock Price Up 9.4%

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) rose 9.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.31 and last traded at $4.30. Approximately 264,109 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 16,540,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.93.

TAL has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of TAL Education Group in a report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $7.60 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Benchmark lowered TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $8.60 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TAL Education Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.26.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.16 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.53.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 367.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 5,128 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in TAL Education Group by 151.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 4,134 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in TAL Education Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in TAL Education Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TAL Education Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 35.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TAL Education Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of after-school tutoring programs for primary and secondary school students. Its services are delivered through small classes; personalized premium services, such as one-on-one tutoring; and online course offerings for primary and middle school students.

