Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.50 target price on the mining company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Taseko Mines is focused on acquiring ownership of and advancing exploration and related activities on known mineral deposits that have as their basic characteristic, large tonnage (based on extensive drill testing for continuity) mineralization which, under metals price assumptions that fall within historical averages, are potentially capable of supporting a mine for 10 years and longer. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TGB. TheStreet raised shares of Taseko Mines from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.75 to C$3.10 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.60 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $2.98.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:TGB opened at $2.16 on Tuesday. Taseko Mines has a fifty-two week low of $0.78 and a fifty-two week high of $2.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $613.34 million, a P/E ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.75.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Taseko Mines had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The company had revenue of $105.29 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Taseko Mines will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 284.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,597,939 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922,639 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 76,400 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 40,500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,231,740 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $15,166,000 after acquiring an additional 620,706 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

Taseko Mines Ltd. operates as a mining company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in Gibraltar, Florence Copper, Aley Niobium, Yellowhead, New Prosperity, and Harmony projects. The company was founded on April 15, 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

