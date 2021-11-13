TD Securities Boosts WELL Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:WLYYF) Price Target to C$11.00

WELL Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:WLYYF) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on WLYYF. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$11.50 to C$10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Scotiabank raised shares of WELL Health Technologies to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of WELL Health Technologies to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.30.

OTCMKTS:WLYYF opened at $5.32 on Thursday. WELL Health Technologies has a 1 year low of $4.98 and a 1 year high of $8.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.96.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. owns and operates a portfolio of primary healthcare facilities. It operates through the following segments: Clinical, Electronic Medical Records (EMR), Cybersecurity Services, Allied Health, Billing Services, Digital apps, and Corporate/Shared Services. The company was founded by Hamed Shahbazi on November 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

