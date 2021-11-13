TD Securities Boosts WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) Price Target to C$210.00

WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$185.00 to C$210.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$150.00 to C$175.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$168.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$155.00 to C$172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of WSP Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$175.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.80.

Shares of WSPOF stock opened at $144.51 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $130.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.60. WSP Global has a one year low of $70.59 and a one year high of $149.07.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

