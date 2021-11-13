Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Shares Sold by GoalVest Advisory LLC

GoalVest Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,336 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 913 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 9.9% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 5,140 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 0.6% in the second quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 127,628 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $21,223,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 21.5% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,436 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 26.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 426,520 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $70,926,000 after acquiring an additional 89,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $382,000. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 4,050 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.29, for a total transaction of $580,324.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 88,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,739,627.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sandra L. Fenwick sold 3,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $502,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,160 shares of company stock worth $3,098,130 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Argus cut shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.85.

NYSE:TDOC opened at $136.42 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $137.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.87. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.67 and a 1-year high of $308.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.17. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 43.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. The firm had revenue of $521.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. Teladoc Health’s quarterly revenue was up 80.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.2 EPS for the current year.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

