Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ERIC. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $14.50 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Argus lowered Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Bank of America started coverage on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

Get Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ERIC opened at $10.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $36.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 0.29. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 1 year low of $10.65 and a 1 year high of $15.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.19.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $56.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.16 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 8.71%. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 623.1% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,544,682 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $62,101,000 after buying an additional 4,777,913 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 19.1% during the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,027,028 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,500,000 after buying an additional 325,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 6.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 813,472 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,111,000 after buying an additional 47,420 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 29.9% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 716,378 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,449,000 after buying an additional 164,852 shares during the period. Finally, Windsor Creek Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 62.8% during the third quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 556,818 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,236,000 after buying an additional 214,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.61% of the company’s stock.

About Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson engages in the provision of telecommunications equipment and related services to mobile and fixed network operators. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment supports all radio-access technologies and offer hardware, software and related services for both radio access and transport.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.