Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) Downgraded to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group cut shares of Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telefônica Brasil from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on Telefônica Brasil from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Get Telefônica Brasil alerts:

Shares of VIV stock opened at $8.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.28. Telefônica Brasil has a fifty-two week low of $7.46 and a fifty-two week high of $9.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Telefônica Brasil had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 11.22%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Telefônica Brasil will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.057 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. Telefônica Brasil’s payout ratio is presently 39.66%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Telefônica Brasil by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 87,475,352 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $678,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832,502 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in Telefônica Brasil by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 3,842,528 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,662,000 after acquiring an additional 73,230 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,635,698 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,213,000 after purchasing an additional 403,268 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,962,660 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,183,000 after purchasing an additional 13,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,946,893 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,049,000 after purchasing an additional 13,808 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

About Telefônica Brasil

TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

Featured Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Telefônica Brasil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefônica Brasil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.