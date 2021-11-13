TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.36.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. CIBC increased their price target on TELUS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on TELUS from C$29.25 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of NYSE:TU traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.12. The company had a trading volume of 815,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,837. The stock has a market cap of $31.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.43. TELUS has a one year low of $18.65 and a one year high of $23.67.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. TELUS had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. TELUS’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TELUS will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2627 per share. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 135.14%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TU. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of TELUS in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in TELUS in the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in TELUS during the second quarter worth $141,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in TELUS by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,448 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TELUS by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,965 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. 48.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TELUS

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company. The company specializes in telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment refers to the data and voice products for mobile technologies.

