TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) Shares Sold by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. lessened its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 372,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,600 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in TELUS International (Cda) were worth $11,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 164,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,115,000 after buying an additional 4,425 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 326,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,155,000 after buying an additional 19,962 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the 2nd quarter valued at $785,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 554.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 271,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,462,000 after buying an additional 230,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 355,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,073,000 after buying an additional 24,930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TIXT opened at $35.69 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion and a PE ratio of 142.76. TELUS International has a 52-week low of $26.92 and a 52-week high of $39.91.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TIXT. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.64.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

