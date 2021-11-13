Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Receives $50.75 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.78.

A number of brokerages have commented on TPX. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

Shares of NYSE TPX opened at $44.83 on Wednesday. Tempur Sealy International has a one year low of $22.71 and a one year high of $50.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.78.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.03. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 155.99%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.63%.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, CEO Scott L. Thompson sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total transaction of $9,870,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO H Clifford Buster III sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $1,800,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 240,200 shares of company stock worth $11,679,600. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 41,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.