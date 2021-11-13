Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.250-$0.290 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.220. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Teradata also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.110-$2.150 EPS.

TDC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Teradata from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Craig Hallum reiterated a buy rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Teradata in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teradata from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a buy rating on shares of Teradata in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Teradata from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.13.

Get Teradata alerts:

TDC stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,035,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,300. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 46.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.70 and a 200 day moving average of $50.82. Teradata has a 12 month low of $19.93 and a 12 month high of $59.58.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $460.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.45 million. Teradata had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 39.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Teradata will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 2,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $161,011.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 2,728 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $150,394.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,761 shares of company stock worth $444,300 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Teradata stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 60.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 323,627 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,822 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.30% of Teradata worth $16,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.