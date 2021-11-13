The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Position Lessened by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,481 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 9,132 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Boeing were worth $33,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BA. F3Logic LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA now owns 10,334 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,476,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 207 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 53.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $220.96 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $178.71 and a one year high of $278.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $217.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.97 and a beta of 1.52.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.27 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.39) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $305.00 target price on Boeing in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Boeing in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 price target on Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $260.27.

In other news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

