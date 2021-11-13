The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Stillwater Investment Management LLC

Stillwater Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,885 shares during the period. Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth $27,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth $27,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth $32,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 108.8% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth $54,000. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coca-Cola stock opened at $56.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.26. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $48.11 and a 52 week high of $57.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 82.35%.

In other Coca-Cola news, COO Brian John Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $556,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 144,229 shares in the company, valued at $8,026,343.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total value of $1,034,464.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,206 shares of company stock valued at $3,686,645 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on KO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.44.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

