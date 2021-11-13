The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) a $142.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a $142.00 target price on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AAPL. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apple from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $171.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America set a $160.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $165.56.

AAPL stock opened at $149.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Apple has a 12 month low of $112.59 and a 12 month high of $157.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $147.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.15.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Apple will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.66%.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 165,829 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total value of $24,645,505.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,850,782 shares of company stock worth $421,048,788 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apple by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,021 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 5,177 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,486,454 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $203,585,000 after acquiring an additional 32,063 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 135.1% in the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 37,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,203,000 after acquiring an additional 21,830 shares in the last quarter. United Fire Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter worth $4,931,000. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 65,432 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

