The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Stock Holdings Lessened by Cacti Asset Management LLC

Cacti Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 198,779 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,111 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up approximately 6.2% of Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $75,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Hoylecohen LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 23,566 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,706,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 160,534 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $52,495,000 after acquiring an additional 49,478 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 924 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at $507,000. Institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $404.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $135.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.53. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $215.41 and a 52 week high of $426.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $399.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $385.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The firm had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 34.46%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.19%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $435.00 price target (up previously from $370.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $520.00 to $576.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. JMP Securities increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $460.00 price target on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $332.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $419.29.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

