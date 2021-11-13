The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 936,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,837 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.45% of Hershey worth $163,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zacks Investment Management lifted its holdings in Hershey by 5.7% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 101,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,698,000 after purchasing an additional 5,519 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its position in Hershey by 0.7% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 220,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 17.8% in the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Hershey by 4.5% in the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 11,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. 52.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.93, for a total value of $889,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 175,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,226,181.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 11,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.69, for a total value of $1,983,459.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,971 shares of company stock worth $5,847,505. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSY stock opened at $177.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $176.24 and its 200-day moving average is $175.20. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $143.58 and a 1 year high of $182.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.40.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 62.43% and a net margin of 16.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.901 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.33%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HSY shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Hershey from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Hershey from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup lowered Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $202.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hershey in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Hershey from $189.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.00.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

