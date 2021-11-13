The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) Plans $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th.

The Shyft Group has a payout ratio of 7.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect The Shyft Group to earn $2.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.4%.

Shares of SHYF opened at $52.17 on Friday. The Shyft Group has a 1 year low of $23.06 and a 1 year high of $52.81. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.28 and a 200-day moving average of $39.81.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. The Shyft Group had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 26.54%. The company had revenue of $272.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Shyft Group will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Shyft Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of The Shyft Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of The Shyft Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

In related news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.19, for a total value of $632,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,833,750 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in The Shyft Group stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 15,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000. 77.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

