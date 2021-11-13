The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) CFO Daniel S. Tucker Sells 2,350 Shares

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) CFO Daniel S. Tucker sold 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.62, for a total value of $149,507.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:SO opened at $61.89 on Friday. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $56.69 and a 52 week high of $67.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $65.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.88.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.29%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim upgraded Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Southern from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.31.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Southern by 530.3% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Southern during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Southern during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in Southern by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC grew its stake in Southern by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

