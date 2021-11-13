The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Holdings Raised by Rempart Asset Management Inc.

Rempart Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 300,140 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,203 shares during the period. Toronto-Dominion Bank comprises approximately 4.2% of Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $19,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TD. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,276 shares of the bank’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 118,301 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,717,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,375,318 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,688,000 after acquiring an additional 111,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 938 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. 48.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $74.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.04. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $49.07 and a 52-week high of $74.49.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $10.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 31.71% and a return on equity of 15.26%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.632 per share. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 37.50%.

TD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Fundamental Research lifted their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $98.55 to $100.73 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.98.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

