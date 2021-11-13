ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ThermoGenesis had a negative net margin of 152.92% and a negative return on equity of 178.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share.

ThermoGenesis stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.52. 138,280 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,942. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.34. ThermoGenesis has a 52 week low of $1.43 and a 52 week high of $4.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.10 million, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 3.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Get ThermoGenesis alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ThermoGenesis stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO) by 24.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,431 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,570 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.36% of ThermoGenesis worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ThermoGenesis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

ThermoGenesis Company Profile

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc engages in the research, development, commercialization, and marketing of automated cell processing technologies for the cell and gene therapy field. It operates through the Device and Clinical Development segment. The Device segment includes the development and commercialization of automated technologies for cell-based therapeutics and bioprocessing.

Recommended Story: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Receive News & Ratings for ThermoGenesis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThermoGenesis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.