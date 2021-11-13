TheStreet Downgrades Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) to D+

Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

RVI has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Retail Value from $26.50 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retail Value from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

RVI stock opened at $6.09 on Thursday. Retail Value has a 52-week low of $2.44 and a 52-week high of $6.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.62 million, a P/E ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.76.

Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.63 million for the quarter. Retail Value had a negative net margin of 39.72% and a negative return on equity of 13.85%.

In other Retail Value news, major shareholder Alexander Otto sold 3,743,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $98,277,453.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Retail Value during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Retail Value by 305,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 6,106 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Retail Value by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Retail Value during the 2nd quarter worth $148,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Retail Value by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. 84.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Retail Value

Retail Value, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating of retail shopping centers. It operates through the following segments: Continental U.S., Puerto Rico, and Other. The company was founded in December 2017 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

