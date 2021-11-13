TheStreet Upgrades The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) to C

TheStreet upgraded shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BATRK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Liberty Braves Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Liberty Braves Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of The Liberty Braves Group from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.
Shares of NASDAQ:BATRK opened at $30.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -39.35 and a beta of 0.92. The Liberty Braves Group has a twelve month low of $23.26 and a twelve month high of $31.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.93.
About The Liberty Braves Group
Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.
