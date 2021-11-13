TheStreet Upgrades The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) to C

TheStreet upgraded shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BATRK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Liberty Braves Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Liberty Braves Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of The Liberty Braves Group from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BATRK opened at $30.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -39.35 and a beta of 0.92. The Liberty Braves Group has a twelve month low of $23.26 and a twelve month high of $31.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.93.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Liberty Braves Group in the first quarter worth $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 689.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in The Liberty Braves Group in the third quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in The Liberty Braves Group during the third quarter valued at about $109,000. Institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

About The Liberty Braves Group

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

