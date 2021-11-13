Thomas Lynn Brown Buys 3,000 Shares of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) Stock

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) Director Thomas Lynn Brown bought 3,000 shares of James River Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.16 per share, with a total value of $87,480.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ JRVR opened at $29.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a one year low of $28.16 and a one year high of $56.10.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.52). James River Group had a negative net margin of 16.68% and a negative return on equity of 10.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. James River Group’s payout ratio is -29.48%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JRVR. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of James River Group from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of James River Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, James River Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in James River Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,431,072 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $204,915,000 after purchasing an additional 187,807 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of James River Group by 101.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,756,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $103,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,914 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of James River Group by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,334,927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $87,606,000 after acquiring an additional 318,455 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of James River Group by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,923,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $72,173,000 after acquiring an additional 576,750 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Avenue Partners LP acquired a new position in James River Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,864,000. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

James River Group Company Profile

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

