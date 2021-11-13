Thore Cash (TCH) Trading Down 1.9% This Week

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded down 10.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 13th. One Thore Cash coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Thore Cash has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar. Thore Cash has a market cap of $30,545.65 and $14,299.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $249.21 or 0.00390840 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00004820 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001016 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000433 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001913 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000081 BTC.

About Thore Cash

Thore Cash (CRYPTO:TCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 coins. Thore Cash’s official website is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html . Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Thore Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thore Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thore Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

