Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Boosts Position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 767,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 33,732 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.54% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $34,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HALO. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,685,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,238,000 after purchasing an additional 127,379 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 18.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 15,320 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $537,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 109.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 326,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,605,000 after purchasing an additional 170,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 377.4% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ HALO opened at $38.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.99, a quick ratio of 8.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.87. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.28. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.48 and a 1-year high of $56.40.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $1.06. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 187.85% and a net margin of 88.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HALO shares. TheStreet upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JMP Securities increased their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Halozyme Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.20.

In other news, Director Jean-Pierre Bizzari sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total transaction of $1,435,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total transaction of $2,119,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 587,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,883,840.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 246,450 shares of company stock valued at $10,017,949 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Further Reading: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.