Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $27.89 Million Stock Position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 4.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 506,259 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,247 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $27,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,340,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $514,455,000 after buying an additional 168,874 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 19.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,529,517 shares of the bank’s stock worth $249,486,000 after buying an additional 725,943 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 3.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,679,368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,499,000 after buying an additional 59,405 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 2.9% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 884,732 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,731,000 after buying an additional 25,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 31,921.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 843,131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,440,000 after buying an additional 840,498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GBCI. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.50.

Shares of Glacier Bancorp stock opened at $59.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.44. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.61 and a 52-week high of $67.35.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $197.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.27 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 38.78% and a return on equity of 13.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.67%.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

Read More: EV Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.