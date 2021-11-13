Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $29.47 Million Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,274,854 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 8,767 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.14% of Halliburton worth $29,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Halliburton by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,270,630 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,318,257,000 after buying an additional 666,335 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 2.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,130,203 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,297,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,200 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 7.5% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 38,467,020 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $889,358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675,519 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 2.2% during the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 20,017,062 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $513,272,000 after purchasing an additional 433,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 6.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,838,874 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $388,303,000 after purchasing an additional 995,941 shares in the last quarter. 76.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Halliburton news, Director Murry Gerber sold 44,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $861,924.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 33,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $833,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAL stock opened at $23.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07 and a beta of 2.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.39. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $13.87 and a fifty-two week high of $26.75.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is 40.91%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Halliburton from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Exane BNP Paribas raised Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet raised Halliburton from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. HSBC raised Halliburton from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.80 to $18.20 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Halliburton from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Halliburton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.30.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

