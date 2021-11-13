Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $32.09 Million Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 2,355.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,248,931 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,157,354 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.15% of Huntington Bancshares worth $32,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HBAN. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $369,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 277,294 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,358,000 after purchasing an additional 33,974 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 83,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 21,276 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,044,240 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,856,000 after purchasing an additional 54,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 156.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 62,564 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 38,169 shares in the last quarter. 76.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $16.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $23.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.14. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $11.39 and a 52 week high of $16.91.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 30.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This is a boost from Huntington Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 43.80%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.64.

In other news, EVP Richard A. Pohle sold 4,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $79,810.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 20,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $334,225.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 275,703 shares of company stock worth $4,415,099 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

