Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Trims Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 51.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,088 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 157,989 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Walt Disney were worth $26,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 3.1% in the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 104,235 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $18,321,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter worth about $609,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.6% during the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 531,390 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $93,402,000 after purchasing an additional 13,655 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.4% during the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 9,413 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter worth about $3,008,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

DIS stock opened at $159.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $136.52 and a twelve month high of $203.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.69.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Walt Disney from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group cut their target price on Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $223.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.48.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.