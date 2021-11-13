Thunder Token (TT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $12.61 Million

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 13th. One Thunder Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0128 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Thunder Token has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. Thunder Token has a market cap of $104.51 million and approximately $12.61 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00018913 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.32 or 0.00239680 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001054 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000011 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Thunder Token Coin Profile

Thunder Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,180,337,300 coins. Thunder Token’s official website is www.thundercore.com . Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @ThunderProtocol . The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Thunder Token’s official message board is medium.com/thunderofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

Buying and Selling Thunder Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thunder Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thunder Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

