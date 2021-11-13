Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Tilray’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the lowest is ($0.13). The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tilray will report full year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.17). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to $0.04. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Tilray.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Tilray had a negative return on equity of 4.25% and a negative net margin of 83.14%. The business had revenue of $168.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Tilray from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Tilray from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tilray in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on shares of Tilray from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Tilray from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Tilray by 740.7% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Tilray in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Tilray by 157.6% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Tilray by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Tilray by 2,868.9% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TLRY traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.94. 56,038,021 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,303,712. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.26. Tilray has a 52-week low of $6.66 and a 52-week high of $67.00. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 2.50.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

